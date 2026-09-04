Bhopal Weekend Special: From Sufi Nights To Soothing Candle Workshop & Thrilling Horror Game Show, Here's Your Plan For September 5 & 6

Bhopal Weekend Events: From Sufi Nights To Thrilling Horror Game Show, Here's How You Can Enjoy This Weekend |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is gearing up for an eventful weekend packed with soulful Sufi music, Japanese art workshops, stand-up comedy, coffee conversations and immersive games. Whether you want to unwind with music, explore your creative side, meet new people or test your skills of deception and deduction, the city has something for everyone.

Check out some fun-packed Bhopal events:

Soak In Sufiyana Vibes

Hamza will present MEHFIL-E-HAMZII, a live Sufi night featuring soulful music and enchanting Sufiyana vibes. Gather your loved ones and prepare for an evening where melodies, ambience and emotions come together.

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Time: 8 pm onwards

Venue: The Whispering Palms, Khare Farms, Laukhedi, behind Aditya Avenue, Airport Road, Bhopal

Ticket Price: Table reservations can be made by calling 7024534421

Explore Japanese Shibori

Discover the Japanese art of Shibori at a one-hour workshop designed for participants aged 16 and above. The multilingual session will be conducted in Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Date: Thursday, September 3, to Sunday, September 6, 2026

Time: 3.05 pm

Venue: Café Coffee Day, Arera Colony, Bhopal

Ticket Price: ₹699 onwards

Create A Daruma Doll

Add a creative touch to your weekend by learning about the traditional Japanese Daruma doll. Open to all age groups, the six-minute activity will be conducted in English, Hindi and Kannada.

Date: Thursday, September 3, to Sunday, September 6, 2026

Time: 3.30 pm

Venue: Café Coffee Day, Arera Colony, Bhopal

Ticket Price: ₹799

Make Your Own Candles

A beginner-friendly candle-making workshop will allow you to create and take home a hand-poured soy-wax candle. All materials, snacks and a soft drink would be provided at the venue.

Date: Sunday, September 6

Time: 2 pm to 4 pm

Venue: ToneOp Eats Cafe, 10 No. Market, Arera Colony, Bhopal

Contact: 99935 84101

Laugh With Vikas Sharma

Comedian Vikas Sharma will bring his show Halki Halki Fati? to Bhopal, promising 90 minutes of humour and relatable observations. Presented in English and Hindi, the show is open to audiences aged 16 and above.

Date: September 6

Time: 8 pm

Venue: Ravindra Bhawan Auditorium, Bhopal

Ticket Price: ₹499 onwards

Make Friends Over Coffee

Yaari Junction’s Coffee Break and Fun Games with Strangers offers a relaxed, judgement-free space to meet new people. The gathering features coffee, conversations, music, games and ice-breaking activities aimed at turning strangers into friends.

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 7 pm to 9.30 pm

Venue: Flare by Balze, Bhopal

Ticket Price: ₹199 onwards; available on the District app

Enter A World Of Deception

Abhishek Chandran

Blood on the Clocktower, an acclaimed social deduction game, is making its Bhopal debut at Meepleton Board Game Cafe. Players assume the roles of villagers, outsiders, minions or demons and navigate accusations, alliances and secret actions under a Storyteller’s guidance. The 2.5-hour English and Hindi session is open only to those aged 20 and above. Children and pets are not allowed.

Date: Check the booking platform for the session date

Time: Check the booking platform for the session time

Venue: Meepleton Board Game Cafe, Bhopal

Ticket Price: ₹299 onwards

From soulful melodies and artistic experiments to laughter, new friendships and thrilling deception, Bhopal’s weekend calendar offers plenty of reasons to step out. Pick an experience, gather your gang and make the most of the city’s lively cultural scene.