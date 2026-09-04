Bhopal Weekend Special: From Sufi Nights To Soothing Candle Workshop & Thrilling Horror Game Show, Here's Your Plan For September 5 & 6

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is gearing up for an eventful weekend packed with soulful Sufi music, Japanese art workshops, stand-up comedy, coffee conversations and immersive games. Whether you want to unwind with music, explore your creative side, meet new people or test your skills of deception and deduction, the city has something for everyone.
Check out some fun-packed Bhopal events:
Hamza will present MEHFIL-E-HAMZII, a live Sufi night featuring soulful music and enchanting Sufiyana vibes. Gather your loved ones and prepare for an evening where melodies, ambience and emotions come together.
Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
Time: 8 pm onwards
Venue: The Whispering Palms, Khare Farms, Laukhedi, behind Aditya Avenue, Airport Road, Bhopal
Ticket Price: Table reservations can be made by calling 7024534421
Discover the Japanese art of Shibori at a one-hour workshop designed for participants aged 16 and above. The multilingual session will be conducted in Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Date: Thursday, September 3, to Sunday, September 6, 2026
Time: 3.05 pm
Venue: Café Coffee Day, Arera Colony, Bhopal
Ticket Price: ₹699 onwards
Add a creative touch to your weekend by learning about the traditional Japanese Daruma doll. Open to all age groups, the six-minute activity will be conducted in English, Hindi and Kannada.
Date: Thursday, September 3, to Sunday, September 6, 2026
Time: 3.30 pm
Venue: Café Coffee Day, Arera Colony, Bhopal
Ticket Price: ₹799
A beginner-friendly candle-making workshop will allow you to create and take home a hand-poured soy-wax candle. All materials, snacks and a soft drink would be provided at the venue.
Date: Sunday, September 6
Time: 2 pm to 4 pm
Venue: ToneOp Eats Cafe, 10 No. Market, Arera Colony, Bhopal
Contact: 99935 84101
Comedian Vikas Sharma will bring his show Halki Halki Fati? to Bhopal, promising 90 minutes of humour and relatable observations. Presented in English and Hindi, the show is open to audiences aged 16 and above.
Date: September 6
Time: 8 pm
Venue: Ravindra Bhawan Auditorium, Bhopal
Ticket Price: ₹499 onwards
Yaari Junction’s Coffee Break and Fun Games with Strangers offers a relaxed, judgement-free space to meet new people. The gathering features coffee, conversations, music, games and ice-breaking activities aimed at turning strangers into friends.
Date: Every Sunday
Time: 7 pm to 9.30 pm
Venue: Flare by Balze, Bhopal
Ticket Price: ₹199 onwards; available on the District app
Abhishek Chandran
Blood on the Clocktower, an acclaimed social deduction game, is making its Bhopal debut at Meepleton Board Game Cafe. Players assume the roles of villagers, outsiders, minions or demons and navigate accusations, alliances and secret actions under a Storyteller’s guidance. The 2.5-hour English and Hindi session is open only to those aged 20 and above. Children and pets are not allowed.
Date: Check the booking platform for the session date
Time: Check the booking platform for the session time
Venue: Meepleton Board Game Cafe, Bhopal
Ticket Price: ₹299 onwards
From soulful melodies and artistic experiments to laughter, new friendships and thrilling deception, Bhopal’s weekend calendar offers plenty of reasons to step out. Pick an experience, gather your gang and make the most of the city’s lively cultural scene.