Bro Code Vs Sis Code: Indore’s Gen Z Spills The Tea On Who Does Friendship Better | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Forget the group chat drama for a second—the ultimate Gen Z debate is here: Bro Code vs Sis Code. Who actually has the stronger friendship game?

Sis Code is all about late-night therapy sessions, “don’t tell anyone” secrets, hyping each other’s outfits and celebrating every little win. Bro Code, meanwhile, is powered by loyalty, trust, keeping your word and showing up when your bro needs backup. Basically, different vibes, same green flags.

Palak Tagad backs the girl gang, saying, “Girl friendships just hit different. We protect each other’s secrets, celebrate every win without jealousy, and stand by each other through every phase.”

But Devraj Shrivastava is Team Bro Code. “For me, Bro Code is built on loyalty, trust, and never letting your people down. It’s more than a saying—it’s a promise.”

Somya Yadav called her girl gang her “safe space,” while Utkarsh Singh Chauhan said true Bro Code also means calling your friend out when he is wrong.

Akshara Shrivastav described her girl gang as family, while Sidharth Swamy said Bro Code is all about showing up when it matters.

The verdict? No winner. Whether it’s “girl gang” or “bro for life,” real friendship is simply about loyalty, trust and being there—no matter how messy life gets.