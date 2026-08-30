IIT Indore Hosts ‘Samvardhan’ Capacity-Building Workshop On Positive Mental Health, Resilience & Wellbeing |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) hosted a two-day capacity-building workshop, ‘Samvardhan: From Academic Excellence to Sustainable Wellness’, on positive mental health, resilience and student wellbeing on Aug 30-31, 2026.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP), for higher education institutions in the Central and West Region.

Representatives from institutions across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh participated in the programme. The workshop aimed to help institutions develop better support systems for students by focusing on mental health, resilience building and creating connected campuses.

The programme brought together institutional leaders, faculty members, student affairs professionals, counsellors and mental health experts. Participants discussed ways to identify challenges faced by students and develop practical solutions to improve their wellbeing.

The inaugural session was attended by Prof. Srivathsan Vasudevan, Acting Director, IIT Indore; Devendra Kumar Sharma, Director of Higher Education (Online); Dr Jitendra Nagpal, Director-in-charge, Institute of Mental Health & Life Skills Promotion, New Delhi, and Director, Expressions India; and Dr Jitendra Tripathi, Joint Secretary, University Grants Commission, among others.

Read Also IIT Indore Researchers Develop Non-Invasive Method To Detect Early Oral Cancer Signs

The workshop included sessions on the mental health landscape in higher education institutions, student support initiatives, social belonging, early identification of concerns, peer mentoring and prevention of lifestyle-related conditions.

The second day focused on specific learning disabilities, substance use prevention, hostel ecosystems and mentoring networks. The programme concluded with discussions on institutional wellbeing indicators, recommendations and action plans for participating institutions.

The initiative highlighted the importance of creating a supportive environment where students can learn, adapt and grow beyond academic achievements.