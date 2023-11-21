MP Shockers: Youth Kills Self After Losing Rs 20 Lakh Bet In Ind Vs Aus Finals; Stressed Over Skin Problems, Bhopal Woman Drinks Acid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old Gwalior youth committed suicide on Tuesday by consuming poison after losing money in a cricket bet on India vs Australia final match.

A 27-year-old businessman from Gwalior, Abhishek Jain, reportedly consumed poison after losing an amount of Rs 20 lakh in the match between India and Australia.

According to information, the man had placed a large bet as he was very confident over India's victory. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his decision and looking for more people involved in the same.

MP | Cricket | Suicide |



27-YO business Abhishek Jain from Gwalior consumed poison after allegedly losing 20 lakh in India - Australia cricket match in betting.



He gambled huge money on bet as he was confident on India's victory and



Police investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/LXqsWOWL1T — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) November 21, 2023

Bhopal Woman Ends Life With Acid Ingestion Due To Skin Allergy Struggles

Meanwhile, a woman from Bhopal committed suicide by consuming acid due to skin allergy issues on Tuesday.

This incident occurred in Bhopal’s Ashoka Garden area, where a woman took her own life by consuming acid. According to information, the victim was struggling with skin allergies, and it is suspected that her distress over this condition led her to take this step.

The police are conducting an investigation into the case and looking for further details surrounding the incident.

Piles Of Ayushman Cards Found Discarded In A Garbage Dump In Bhopal

On the other hand in Bhopal, a large number of Ayushman cards which is a vital component of the government's health insurance initiative, was recently found discarded in a garbage dump near the Ramkrishna Mission Ashram. A video about the same is taking rounds on social media.

The discovery unfolded when local residents and waste management personnel noticed a significant pile of Ayushman cards mixed in with general waste at the dump site. Ayushman cards are a crucial element of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a flagship healthcare scheme aimed at providing financial protection to vulnerable sections of the society.