 MP Shocker: Woman Branded With Hot Tongs After She Refused To Bring ₹5 Lakh Cash From Mayka To Repay Hubby's Loan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Woman Branded With Hot Tongs After She Refused To Bring ₹5 Lakh Cash From Mayka To Repay Hubby's Loan

MP Shocker: Woman Branded With Hot Tongs After She Refused To Bring ₹5 Lakh Cash From Mayka To Repay Hubby's Loan

A case has been filed under the relevant sections of assault, battery and on Wednesday, a section of Dowry was also added

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly assaulted his wife using red-hot tongs in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh after she refused his dowry demands. The accused husband, provoked by his parents, would brutally beat her frequently, forcing her to bring Rs 5 lakh cash from her parents' place to repay his loan.

The atrocities went on for over five years; however, recently, the man burned his wife with hot tongs, ending her patience limits. The victim approached the police station, and a case was registered against the accused husband and his parents on Wednesday.

FPJ Shorts
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh
Mira Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Chairs MBMC Meeting To Ensure Smooth Implementation Of CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana
Mira Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Chairs MBMC Meeting To Ensure Smooth Implementation Of CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Sultan CONFIRMS Sana Makbul & Srikanth Bureddy's Relationship: 'He Introduced Himself As Her Boyfriend'
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Sultan CONFIRMS Sana Makbul & Srikanth Bureddy's Relationship: 'He Introduced Himself As Her Boyfriend'
Delhi: 22-Year-Old Post-Graduate Student 'Groped' By Old Man In Metro
Delhi: 22-Year-Old Post-Graduate Student 'Groped' By Old Man In Metro

The victim sustained severe brown burn marks on her arms.

Read Also
Shocker! Husband, Wife & Kids Arrested For Tantrik's Murder; Family Lured Him Of Nepal Tour &...
article-image

According to information, the woman is identified as Renu Yadav (23), a resident of Guna village in Panihar. The woman, in her complaint, said that in 2019 she was married to Arvind Yadav, a resident of Bahodapur police station area. Ever since the marriage, her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law were harassing her for dowry. When she protested, they used to beat her brutally with kicks and punches. She kept tolerating it thinking that the relationship will improve with time, but it did not happen.

On August 9, Renu's in-laws demanded a Rs 5 Lakh dowry from her to repay a loan that they took. When she refused to fulfill their demands, her husband locked her in a room and thrashed her. He used a pair of hot tongs to burn her and even peeled of the skin of off her.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: 69-Year-Old Man Kills Self After IMC Demolishes His Shop; Blames Neighbours For...
article-image

Somehow, she ran from her house and reached the neighbours where she called and told her brother. Her brother, then took her to her maternal home and went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

A case has been filed under the relevant sections of assault, battery and on Wednesday, a section of Dowry was also added. The accused is on the run and a search is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Woman Branded With Hot Tongs After She Refused To Bring ₹5 Lakh Cash From Mayka To...

MP Shocker: Woman Branded With Hot Tongs After She Refused To Bring ₹5 Lakh Cash From Mayka To...

Partition One Of Most Tragic Incidents Of 20th Century, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Learning From...

Partition One Of Most Tragic Incidents Of 20th Century, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Learning From...

WATCH: Tiranga Yatra Aims To Remind People About Tragic Story Of Partition, Says Madhya Pradesh CM...

WATCH: Tiranga Yatra Aims To Remind People About Tragic Story Of Partition, Says Madhya Pradesh CM...

UGC Introduces New Enrolment Procedure For Online/Distance Learning Courses Starting September 2024

UGC Introduces New Enrolment Procedure For Online/Distance Learning Courses Starting September 2024

Indore: Special Project Launched By MGM Medical College & Ashtang Ayurveda College To Combat Rising...

Indore: Special Project Launched By MGM Medical College & Ashtang Ayurveda College To Combat Rising...