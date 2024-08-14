MP Shocker: Woman Branded With Hot Tongs After She Refused To Bring ₹5 Lakh Cash From Mayka To Repay Hubby's Loan

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly assaulted his wife using red-hot tongs in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh after she refused his dowry demands. The accused husband, provoked by his parents, would brutally beat her frequently, forcing her to bring Rs 5 lakh cash from her parents' place to repay his loan.

The atrocities went on for over five years; however, recently, the man burned his wife with hot tongs, ending her patience limits. The victim approached the police station, and a case was registered against the accused husband and his parents on Wednesday.

The victim sustained severe brown burn marks on her arms.

According to information, the woman is identified as Renu Yadav (23), a resident of Guna village in Panihar. The woman, in her complaint, said that in 2019 she was married to Arvind Yadav, a resident of Bahodapur police station area. Ever since the marriage, her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law were harassing her for dowry. When she protested, they used to beat her brutally with kicks and punches. She kept tolerating it thinking that the relationship will improve with time, but it did not happen.

On August 9, Renu's in-laws demanded a Rs 5 Lakh dowry from her to repay a loan that they took. When she refused to fulfill their demands, her husband locked her in a room and thrashed her. He used a pair of hot tongs to burn her and even peeled of the skin of off her.

Somehow, she ran from her house and reached the neighbours where she called and told her brother. Her brother, then took her to her maternal home and went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

A case has been filed under the relevant sections of assault, battery and on Wednesday, a section of Dowry was also added. The accused is on the run and a search is underway.