MP Shocker! With hands tied and mouth gagged, Sadhu found dead behind his ashram in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a monk was mercilessly murdered by an unknown accused in Ghatigaon forest of Gwalior district on Monday. His naked body with his hands and legs tied and mouth gagged, was found behind his ashram.

Senior police officers reached the forest under Bhanwarpura police station limits after receiving information about the incident and have started investigation.

The monk has been identified as Garib Das alias Gopal Das, originally a resident of Betul’s Bhimpur teshil. Garibdas used to live in a small ashram built in a secluded place of Bhanwarpura for the past 15 years.

On Monday, when the ashram’s cleaning help Rambaran came he was unable to find the monk anywhere while his almirah was open and the belongings were also scattered. Rambaram later discovered Garibdas’ body behind the ashram.

Mobile phone missing from the spot

According to information, the victim’s mobile was also found missing from the spot.

Police have sent the body for postmortem.

However, according to the police, it is very unlikely that this incident could have happened with the intention of robbery as the monk hardly had even a thousand rupees with him.

Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jairaj Kuber said, “There were at least two to three killers involved in the incident because one person cannot do so many things.We have started questioning the villagers and the regular visitors of the ashram in this regard.”

Garibdas’ cremation will be held in presence of the villagers.