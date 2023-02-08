e-Paper Get App
MP Shocker: 7 puppies poisoned to death in Gwalior

Locals allegedly informed that someone gave poison in bread to puppies, so that they won't annoy them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another case of animal cruelty, locals of Khedapati area noticed the carcass of seven puppies in an open field on Wednesday morning during their morning walk. 

Near the carcass of puppies, bread slices were present, based on which animal lovers united and allegedly informed police that seven puppies were killed by giving poison in bread. They demanded immediate arrest of the people involved in the gruesome act.

Police is searching for the culprit based on information provided by locals

After getting informed, police reached the spot, sent the carcass of puppies for postmortem, and registered an FIR against an unknown person. 

It is suspected that since these puppies used to allegedly excrete in front of certain residences, some people hatched a heinous plot to get the puppies eliminated them by poisoning them. Police are involved in searching for the culprits using the information and CCTV footage of the surroundings.   

