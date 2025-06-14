MP Human Rights Commission Intervenes After Jabalpur Man Stabbed For Objecting to Public Urination | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken legal action against a group of men who stabbed a 25-year-old to death in Jabalpur two days ago after he objected to public urination.

Notably, a 25-year-old man identified as Sagar Satnami was brutally stabbed to death by a group of men for objecting to public urination and advising to move a little ahead.

MPHRC calls for detailed report

Taking cognizance of news reports, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken serious note of the matter and asked the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to submit a detailed report within a month.

'No citizen should lose life for responsible act'

Farzana Mirza, in charge of the regional office of the Human Rights Commission, said the case is being closely monitored. Rajeev Kumar Tandon, a member of the Commission’s main bench in Bhopal, has called the incident a serious violation of human rights and demanded strict action.

The Commission stated that strong legal steps must be taken to ensure no citizen, especially the youth, loses their life for trying to act responsibly. The police have started an investigation and are in the process of arresting the accused.

What was the matter?

According to information, the incident took place in the Chandal Bhata area of Jabalpur. The young man had simply advised someone to move a little ahead instead of urinating near a public area.

However, this act of social responsibility cost him his life. The man who was stopped abused him, and soon 4 of his friends joined in. Together, they attacked the youth with knives, seriously injuring him.

Eyewitnesses said the incident took place near a liquor shop, where the accused were drinking. The victim was taken to the hospital, however, unfortunately died during treatment.