Madhya Pradesh June 14 Weather Update: Northern Districts Gripped Under Scorching Heat, Rain To Soak Southern Districts Including Indore, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh June 14 Weather Update: Dual Weather Drama Continues; Northern Districts Gripped Under Scorching Heat, Rain Soaks Southern Districts | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just ahead of welcoming the season of rain, the state is witnessing two different weather patterns. While many districts are gripped under intense heat, others are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall.

On Saturday, the weather department issued a heat wave alert in the northern districts of the states including, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur. Where as districts including, Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur are expected to receive rainfall.

Temperatures in several northern and north eastern regions have breached 44 degrees Celsius, with Khajuraho recording the maximum temperature at a 45°C on Friday. Followed closely by Gwalior at 44.5°C, Narmadapuram and Naugaon touched 44.4°C and 44°C respectively.

The Indian Meterological Department predicted that, on Saturday, there is a possibility of strong storm, thunder and light rain in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Agar-Malwa, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sagar, Narsinghpur.

Major urban centres

Major urban centres includint the state captial remained hot as, Bhopal recorded 40°C, Indore remained comparitively cooler at 38.2°C, Ujjain 41.8°C and Jabalpur recorded 40.8°C.

Monsoon expected to hit the state around June 15 or 16

Monsoon arrived early this year in several states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh. Despite the early arrival, active system of monsoon remained stagnant over Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, delaying its entry into Madhya Pradesh.

However, IMD predicted that monsoon is expected to hit the state around the normal time of June 15 or 16. The state expects early monsoon as, Last year, it had entered late on June 21.

Weather for next 2 days

15 June: There is a possibility of rain in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram. The wind speed here can range from 40-60 km/h

16 June: There is an alert of heavy rain in regions of Mandla and Balaghat. At the same time, there is a possibility of light rain accomapnied by gusty wind in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Seoni, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Vidisha