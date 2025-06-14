Madhya Pradesh Covid Count Rises To 139, Toll 3

State Covid Count Rises To 139, JN.1 Shows Distinct Symptoms | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state reported 100 active Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total tally to 139. In the past 24 hours, 14 new active cases were recorded. So far, the state has reported three Covid-related deaths in 2025.

A 52-year-old Covid-positive woman from Ratlam died a couple of days ago in Indore, marking the third coronavirus-related death this year. The second death was of a 44-year-old woman from Khargone, who died on June 6 at MRTB Hospital. The first was a 74-year-old kidney patient from Indore, who died at Aurobindo Hospital on April 27.

Doctors are noting a change in the symptom profile with the current JN.1 variant. Two prominent differences compared to earlier strains are gastrointestinal issues and a persistent low-grade fever.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) HoD of Pulmonology, Dr. Lokendra Dave, said, “A distinguishing symptom of JN.1 is the heightened occurrence of digestive problems, including nausea, decreased appetite, abdominal discomfort and diarrhoea.

While these were seen in earlier variants, they were less frequent and mild. Now, they’re more pronounced and affect more patients.”

On fever patterns, Dr. Dave said, “Unlike earlier strains that caused high fever with chills and sweating, JN.1 often results in a consistent low-grade fever. People may feel slightly warm for several days, which is easy to overlook or confuse with fatigue or other mild conditions.”