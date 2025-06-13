 Door-To-Door Garbage Collection: Jabalpur Mayor Promises To Blacklist Contractors
Door-To-Door Garbage Collection: Jabalpur Mayor Promises To Blacklist Contractors

This assurance was given by Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh to the house in a general meeting called by the opposition Congress

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Door-To-Door Garbage Collection: Jabalpur Mayor Promises To Blacklist Contractors | FP Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) will blacklist the contractors for dereliction in the work of door-to-door garbage collection.

Also, the municipal corporation will take action against the officials for being unable to monitor the door-to-door garbage collection work properly. This assurance was given by Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh to the house in a general meeting called by the opposition Congress.

He warned that if complaints are received against responsible contractors, they will be blacklisted, and concerned officials will be transferred from Jabalpur Municipal Corporation to other municipal corporations.

He assured the house that the pace of development of the city will never slow down instead it will accelerate in days to come. Regarding sanitation, Mayor reported that municipal corporation's sanitation system has strengthened significantly.

It was informed to the House that 350 vehicles collect over 450 tons of waste from the city and transport it to the garbage collection centres every day. This has led to considerable improvement in cleanliness across the municipal wards.

The corporation is taking steps to further strengthen this system. Singh reiterated that no council member will ever face any problems and the Municipal Corporation will ensure carrying out development works in all the municipal wards equally.

