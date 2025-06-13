 Madhya Pradesh: Dhaba Owner & Aides Kill Worker For Quitting Job; Victim Was Gagged To Death & Dumped In Budna River
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Dhaba Owner & Aides Kill Worker For Quitting Job; Victim Was Gagged To Death & Dumped In Budna River

Madhya Pradesh: Dhaba Owner & Aides Kill Worker For Quitting Job; Victim Was Gagged To Death & Dumped In Budna River

The body was first discovered by locals when they spotted something floating in the river

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Youth Suffocated To Death Over Quitting Dhaba Job, Body Dumped In Budna River; Two Arrested |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a youth has been recovered from Budhna river, leading cops to a chilling murder case in Shivpuri. The youth was allegedly gagged to death by his employer and aides for quitting the job.

According to information, a youth identified as Sitaram alias Bunty Jatav a resident of Hajinagar left his home after a domestic dispute with his wife and began working at a Dhaba. A man identified as Ramratan Lodhi owned the dhaba in Pichhor region.

Read Also
Gwalior Youth Carries Illegal Pistol Amid Threat From In-Laws After Love Marriage, Arrested
article-image

However, when his anger subsided few days later, he expressed his desire of returning home and informed Ramratan of quitting the job. This plea of quitting job triggered the dhaba owner due to staff shortage in his eatery.

Police investigation revealed that, initially Ramratan along with his aides allegedly assaulted Bunty and then tied his mouth and nose with a cloth till he died of suffocation. Bunty died on the spot. Later, the accused disposed the body into Budhna river to cover up the crime.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

The body was first discovered by locals when they spotted something floating in the river. As the deceased was initially unidentified, police circulated his image on social media to identify him. Few days later, Bunty's family confirmed his identity.

Read Also
Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here
article-image

Acting on a tip, the police arrested the Dhaba owner Ramratan Lodhi and his partner Karan Lodhi. Both confessed to the crime during interrogation. They have been produced in the court and later sent to jail.

Two other accused in the case, Jairam Lodhi and Mulayam Lodhi, are absconding, cops have launched a manhunt.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: After Ahmedabad Crash, Marriage Gardens Near Airport Under Lens

Bhopal: After Ahmedabad Crash, Marriage Gardens Near Airport Under Lens

Madhya Pradesh: Sahara Directors Skip EOW Summon, Cite Illness, Travel

Madhya Pradesh: Sahara Directors Skip EOW Summon, Cite Illness, Travel

Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers

Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers

New Advanced Laparoscopic Machine Installed In Bhopal's BMHRC; To Offer Free Complex Surgeries For...

New Advanced Laparoscopic Machine Installed In Bhopal's BMHRC; To Offer Free Complex Surgeries For...