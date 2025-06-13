Madhya Pradesh: Dhaba Owner & Aides Kill Worker For Quitting Job; Victim Was Gagged To Death & Dumped In Budna River

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Suffocated To Death Over Quitting Dhaba Job, Body Dumped In Budna River; Two Arrested |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a youth has been recovered from Budhna river, leading cops to a chilling murder case in Shivpuri. The youth was allegedly gagged to death by his employer and aides for quitting the job.

According to information, a youth identified as Sitaram alias Bunty Jatav a resident of Hajinagar left his home after a domestic dispute with his wife and began working at a Dhaba. A man identified as Ramratan Lodhi owned the dhaba in Pichhor region.

However, when his anger subsided few days later, he expressed his desire of returning home and informed Ramratan of quitting the job. This plea of quitting job triggered the dhaba owner due to staff shortage in his eatery.

Police investigation revealed that, initially Ramratan along with his aides allegedly assaulted Bunty and then tied his mouth and nose with a cloth till he died of suffocation. Bunty died on the spot. Later, the accused disposed the body into Budhna river to cover up the crime.

The body was first discovered by locals when they spotted something floating in the river. As the deceased was initially unidentified, police circulated his image on social media to identify him. Few days later, Bunty's family confirmed his identity.

Acting on a tip, the police arrested the Dhaba owner Ramratan Lodhi and his partner Karan Lodhi. Both confessed to the crime during interrogation. They have been produced in the court and later sent to jail.

Two other accused in the case, Jairam Lodhi and Mulayam Lodhi, are absconding, cops have launched a manhunt.