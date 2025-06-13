 Gwalior Youth Carries Illegal Pistol Amid Threat From In-Laws After Love Marriage, Arrested
The accused was carrying two illegal pistols, three magazines, and live cartridges

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms In Gwalior, Claims Threat From In-Laws After Love Marriage | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for carrying illegal pistols in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. He claimed that, he kept the weapons for self-defense after his in-laws threatened to kill him over love-marriage with their daughter.

According to information, Gwalior Thatipur police station arrested a youth identified as Shivam Singh Tomar, a resident of Morena’s Ambah area and currently residing in Pintu Park, Gwalior. Acting on a tip the cops nabbed the youth for possessing illegal firearms.

Information revealed, the accused was carrying two illegal pistols, three magazines, and live cartridges in a shoulder bag. The cops seized the weapons immediately and took the youth into custody.

Preliminary interrogation revealed, Tomar had a love marriage with a girl from his village. This led to a severe retaliation from the family and they threatened Tomar to kill him. Fearing for life, Tomar claimed he kept the firearms for his own safety.

Cops have registered a case against the accused under sections of Arms Act and are further interrogating him to ascertain the source of the illegal firearms and any possible links to illegal arms dealers.

