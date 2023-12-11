 MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Submits Resignation Letter To Governor
It is being said that Shivraj Singh proposed Yadav's name, which was supported by all the MLAs.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Chouhan Meets Guv With Resignation, New CM Mohan Yadav Stakes Claims Of Forming Government |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shortly after Mohan Yadav was declared as Madhya Pradesh's new chief minister, sitting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tendered his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Monday evening.

At the same time, the CM-Designate Mohan Yadav also met the Governor and officially staked the claims to form a government, as part of the protocol.

Shivraj proposed Yadav’s name?

Mohan Yadav has won the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections from Ujjain south constituency. It is being said that Shivraj Singh proposed his name, which was supported by all the MLAs. His name was approved in the party legislature party meeting on Monday at BJP's state office in Bhopal. Mohan Yadav belongs to the OBC category. 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now given his resignation from the post of Madhya Pradesh CM, which was accepted by the governor. 

Mohan Yadav stakes claim to form government

Mohan Yadav reached Raj Bhavan after he was declared the next CM of Madhya Pradesh. He met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the government. During this time, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel and VD Sharma were present at Raj Bhavan. Also the three supervisors Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr. K. Laxman and Asha Lakra also remained together.

“I am a small party worker,” says Yadav

After he was announced as the new Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav said that he is just a small party worker. He thanked the state leadership and central leadership of BJP for their support. “I will fulfil my responsibilities completely,” said Yadav taking charge as the new CM.

Mohan Yadav's wife Seema Yadav, on the other hand thanked Lord Mahakal and called it the fruits of hard work.

