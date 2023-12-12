MP: Shivraj Remains CM For 16 And Half Years, May Get New Task At Centre | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned on Monday after completing three-and-a- half-year tenure as Chief Minister.

Although the BJP has won the election, he had to resign after Mohan Yadav was elected leader the BJP Legislative Party (BJPLP).

Chouhan has been chief minister for 13 years before 2018. After Yadav’s election as BJPLP leader, Chouhan’s long innings as CM came to an end.

Along with the resignation of Chouhan, there are speculations over his assignments.

According to sources, Chouhan may be included in the Union Cabinet in the coming days. Or he may be given some new responsibility in the party at the national level.

According to sources, Chouhan may be asked to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The party plans to win all 29 seats in the LS elections, so Chouhan may be asked to campaign for the BJP.

Doubts among senior leaders

The BJP fielded many MPs from several assembly constituencies besides there are many senior legislators who are also ministers, but they are worried about their future.

Both Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel were Union ministers, and MPs Rakesh Singh, Riti Pathak and Rao Uday Pratap Singh have become MLAs.

Kailash Vijayvargiya has also become an MLA. In the coming days, there may be problems for adjustment in the party or in the ministry of the leaders like Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Vijay Shah, Tulsiram Silawat, Govind Rajput, Bisahulal Singh, Meena Singh and Omprakash Saklecha.