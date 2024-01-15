MP: Shivpuri’s Lalita Adivasi To Hold Virtual Conversation With PM Modi | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Lalita Adivasi, a woman from Sahariya Adivasi community in Shivpuri district, will hold a virtual conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The interaction is part of PM Jan Man Abhiyan programme organised in Hatod village in Shivpuri under which the Prime Minister will hold discussions with scheme beneficiaries virtually. During this conversation, Lalita Adivasi of Burda in Shivpuri district, will have the opportunity to discuss issues with Prime Minister. Lalita has thanked Prime Minister’s schemes.

Lalita, who previously did not have a permanent home, now has a house, and her family has benefited from central schemes. Additionally, her father-in-law receives benefits from Kisan Samman Nidhi. Lalita has witnessed considerable improvements in her life by being part of a livelihood group. She was earning Rs 50,000 annually. At present, she earns more than Rs 1.35 lakh.

She attributes this change to the agricultural tools provided by Tribal Welfare Department including tractors, threshers, rotavators etc, which have enhanced farming activities through modern techniques. Expressing her excitement about the upcoming conversation with the Prime, Lalita talked about how PM Jan Man Yojana benefited her and her village. She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for considering the welfare of socially disadvantaged tribal communities and implementing schemes for tribals.