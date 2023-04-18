MP: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital gets NABHP accreditation in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Providers (NABHP) has awarded accreditation to Sewa Sadan Multi Super Specialty eye Hospital for the third time, for three years.

The Government of India has formed the board to determine the quality and standards of medical services.

NABHP gave accreditation after the assessing the quality of medical services and infrastructure.

In Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital, 17 ophthalmologists render their services for various eye diseases.

Paramhansa Hirdaram Sahib said, “The old, the infirm and the children are loving forms of God. Serve them with heart and soul and win laurels from the Lord.”

Siddh Bhauji, chairman of Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Trust, always inspires the volunteers and staff to serve the poor and maintain quality of services.

Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital follows national and international norms in terms of safety and other services.

Feedback from patients is also sought and complaints are addressed. Transparency in billing and tariff list is always available to the patients.

Read Also MP: Aashirwaad Samaroh organised at Hassomal Lakhani Public School in Sant Hirdaram Nagar