MP: Aashirwaad Samaroh organised at Hassomal Lakhani Public School in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): An “Aashirwaad samaroh” was organised at the NavnidhHassomal Lakhani public school of Sant Hirdaram Nagar on Monday. The ceremony was held in the auditorium of the school for the students of Class 12. Obeisances were paid to Goddess Saraswati to mark the commencement of the ceremony.

Chairman of Shaheed Hemu Kalani educational society, Siddh Bhauji, vice-president Hero Gyanchandani, school principal Amrita Motwani and vice-principal Rekha Kewlani were present on the occasion.

Chairman Siddh Bhauji said in his address to the students that the students who gain knowledge and insights from the school utilise it throughout their life. He advised the students to carefully follow all the tips given to them in such insightful sessions. He then said that students must always carry respect and devotion for their teachers and parents in their heart, so that they can battle any hurdle in life.

He continued by saying that a healthy lifestyle is quite essential for faring well in studies and suggested that the students read good books and good literature to instill positivity in their minds. He also advised the students not to eat outside food, which are often adulterated.

Other dignitaries also addressed the ceremony, after which the girl students of Class 12 were conferred with various titles and were handed over greeting cards.