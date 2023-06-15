 MP: Several Events To Be Organised Across Jabalpur For International Yoga Day
More than 1.25 lakh persons, including school and college students as well as personnel from the Army, police, home guards, railways, will take part in events across the city.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A grand event will be held in Garrison Ground in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day which will be telecast live in 80 countries, an official said on Thursday.

More than 1.25 lakh persons, including school and college students as well as personnel from the Army, police, home guards, railways, will take part in events across the city, he added.

The theme of the 9th International Yoga Day is 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam ke liye Yog' (Yoga for the world as a global village), Jabalpur Collector Saurabh Suman said.

The joint Yoga exercise will be recorded with the help of a drone camera, he added.

"In the Garrison Ground event, 15,000 selected participants will perform Yoga. The joint exercise participants will include persons from the divyangjan and transgender categories as well as cancer patients," he said.

Events to mark International Yoga Day will be held at Bargi Dam, renowned tourist spot Bhedaghat, in the city's 78 wards, with 2000 participants each, and 50 parks. officials said

