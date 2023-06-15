Bhopal: Nath Holds PAC Meeting, Sets Targets To Corner State Govt On Corruption Issue

CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath took the meeting of political affair committee members and gave them the target to lash out at state government on corruption issue. The meeting was held at the residence of Nath here on Wednesday. The AICC has formed PAC to discuss the political affair of the state.

Sources informed that Nath asked leaders to form a strategy against the state government on the corruption issue. He asked the members to raise corruption that took place in construction of Mahakal Lok and also spread information about fire incident of Satpura Bhawan among masses.