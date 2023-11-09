MP: Seventh Edition Of Jigyasa Festival Staged At SHIM In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The seventh edition of the Jigyasa mega festival was staged at the Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management (SHIM) on Wednesday, the officials of the institute said. Notably, the cultural event is being organised annually from the last seven years at the institute, they added.

A slew of cultural performances were staged on the occasion, which included group dance, rangoli making competitions, collage making, talent hunt, reel making, best out of waste competition, painting competition and various others.

Musical events were also organised, which included the guitar plays, followed by shayari recitations, poem recitations and stand-up comedies. The performance staged by the Krishanu band was the highlight of the event, and the entire auditorium was electrified when the band singers sung in unison.

Students from other districts of the state, such as Narmadapuram, Shujalpur, Sehore, Bina, Kurawar etc had also ensured their presence on the occasion. Managing director of the event, Hero Gyanchandani, as well as the director, Ashish Thakur handed over the prizes to the winners.

