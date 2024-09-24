 MP September 24 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Expected In Indore, Jhabua & More; Sunny Weather In Gwalior, Morena
The meteorological department in its latest weather forecast predicted that Madhya Pradesh might witness heavy rainfall for three consecutive days starting from Tuesday.

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a long pause in the spell of rains, Madhya Pradesh is set to experience monsoon again. The strong system has become active for the fourth time in state in September.

The meteorological department in its latest weather forecast predicted that Madhya Pradesh might witness heavy rainfall for three consecutive days starting from Tuesday. Actually, a low pressure area has become active in the Bay of Bengal. At the same time, two-three more systems are becoming active. Due to this, there will be a period of rain in the southern and eastern parts of the state.

Alert for heavy rain

An alert for heavy rain is issued in Jhabua, Dhar, Badwani, Indore, Khargone, Betul and Balaghat on Tuesday.

Current weather condition in Madhya Pradesh

Current weather condition in Madhya Pradesh

Weather expected on Tuesday

There will be bright sunshine in Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Guna, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

At the same time, there will be light rain and thundershowers in other districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur.

Dams overflow

In the monsoon season this year, the state is grappling with the consequences of heavy rainfall and overflowing dams. Out of more than 250 dams in the state, nearly 200 dams have been filled to capacity.

Several major dams, including Kolar, Kerava, Bargi, and Atal Sagar, are still overflowing, and the gates of these dams have been opened from 8 to 10 times.

