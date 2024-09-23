MP Shocker! 19-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Across Two States, Escapes & Exposes Ordeal; All Four Accused Arrested

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl was repeatedly gang-raped for 24 hours in two states. The victim was first taken to UP’s Manikpur and gang-raped for several hours. She was later brought to Maihar only to be violated again, said the police on Monday. All the four accused have been arrested The girl had gone missing from Satna on Saturday. Her mother had filed a missing complaint.

On Sunday evening, the girl drew courage and escaped her tormentors at a dhaba and urged people to save her. SP Ashutosh Gupta said that on Saturday, the girl had gone market. She met Dinesh Gupta, whom she knew well, at Satna railway station.

On Gupta’s persuasion, she boarded a train with him to Manikpur. There the duo was joined by Rajji Kewat and Vikkey Keshrwani. The trio took her to a desolate place and raped her. Later, Dinesh took her to Maihar. At a dhaba they met one Arjun Patel, who too raped her. Sources said that the victim over-heard Dinesh’s plan to sell her to some truck drivers. Under the garb of answering nature’s call, she jumped off dhaba’s boundary wall in a semi-naked state.

She rushed into a nearby building where agriculture department’s training session was underway and cried for help and narrated her ordeal. The accused too followed her and initially tried to pass her off as mentally challenged. They even claimed that she was roaming around. Howvever, those present on the scene called the police. The SP said that all the four accused were arrested from different places.