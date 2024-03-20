MP: Sehore Police Gearing Up To Tighten The Reins On 1k+ Listed Criminals Ahead Of LS Polls |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): After the model code of conduct has made its way into the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the police in Sehore district have also buckled up to tighten the reins on more than a thousand listed criminals of the district. They have been keeping an eye on the criminals and their activities, in order to ensure that no nuisance takes place during the elections and the polling is conducted smoothly in the town.

The Lok Sabha polls will take place in the state on May 7 and May 13 this year. Senior police officials of the district said that a total of 1238 polling booths have been laid across the district, of which 307 are sensitive ones, while 17 are highly sensitive ones. The police said they have also marked a total of 1073 listed criminals of the district.

The most notorious ones shall be served notices, they said. It is noteworthy that during the assembly polls held in the state last year, the Sehore police had arrested 218 listed criminals, while 20 of them had been externed by the police.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Sehore, Mayank Awasthi said that the police are active across the state, and subsequent flag marches are being taken out to wipe out the fear of criminals from the minds of the commoners.