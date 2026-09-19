MP Scooty Scheme 2026: Over 7,400 Meritorious Students Receive E-Scooters, Vehicles; Eligibility Criteria Revised

Free E-Scooter Scheme Madhya Pradesh: More than 7,400 meritorious students across Madhya Pradesh received e-scooters and motorised vehicles under the Madhya Pradesh Scooty Scheme 2026 on Saturday. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav ceremonially handed over the keys to selected students during a state-level event held at the Government Subhash Utkrisht Higher Secondary School in Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal.

The financial assistance amount for purchasing the vehicles was also transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible students.

Ministers Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Krishna Gaur and Vijay Shah were present at the event. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Cultural performances were also organised for students during the function.

Chief Minister Scooty Scheme Eligibility

The eligibility criteria under the Chief Minister’s Scooty Scheme have been revised from 2026. Students will now be required to secure at least 70% marks in Class 12 to avail benefits under the scheme.

Additionally, students must have secured the first position in their respective schools to qualify for the scheme.

During the event, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav interacted with Khushi Rai, one of the students who received a scooty. He asked her about her future academic plans. Khushi informed him that she was preparing for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) course while pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree.

The Chief Minister also asked her about her family. Khushi said that her parents were her family. Dr. Mohan Yadav congratulated her on receiving the scooty and wished her success in her future studies.

₹1.20 Lakh Assistance For E-Scooters

Under the MP Meritorious Students Scooty Scheme, eligible students can choose a designated vehicle according to their preference.

A maximum financial assistance of ₹1.20 lakh will be provided for e-scooters.

A maximum amount of ₹90,000 will be provided for motorised vehicles.

The assistance covers the vehicle’s ex-showroom price along with registration charges, insurance, two helmets and other accessories.

The Madhya Pradesh Government Scooty Scheme aims to encourage academic excellence among Class 12 students and provide easier transportation facilities to meritorious students across the state.