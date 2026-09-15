Rahul Gandhi's Gen-Z Outreach, MP Govt's Scooty Programme Set For Same Day On Sept 19 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the day when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with Gen-Z in Indore, the state government will hold its own programme for young achievers in Bhopal.

Gandhi’s Chhatron ki Goonj programme is scheduled for September 19 in Indore, while the state government has set the same date for the distribution of Scooty assistance to meritorious Class 12 students in Bhopal. Both the events are aimed at drawing Gen-Z to their fold.

The school education department’s programme has seen several changes in dates and venue over the past few days. It was initially scheduled for September 11 in Indore.

The programme was later cancelled and shifted to Bhopal. It was to be held on September 16 but has been postponed again and will be held on September 19.

Over 7,500 students to get Scooty assistance

Under the programme, meritorious Class 12 students will receive financial assistance for purchasing a Scooty.

Over 7,500 meritorious students will receive scooters under the state government’s Scooty Yojana, for which Rs 200 crore has been allocated.

Eligible students will receive Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh to buy petrol or electric scooters, with e-scooters gaining preference this year.