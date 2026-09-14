'Sewa Se Sankalp' Campaign Gathers Pace As CM Mohan Yadav Assigns Ministers Programmes In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed responsibilities for programmes under the Sewa Se Sankalp campaign among ministers. He made them in charge of specific programmes.

He distributed work among ministers while reviewing Sewa Se Sankalp campaign preparations at Samatva Bhawan of CM House on Monday.

Urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will be the state in-charge for the Ashirwad Ka Diya programme along with the programme related to blood collection and transportation.

School education minister Rao Udai Pratap Singh will be in charge of the Mere Sapno Ka Bharat programme, while culture minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi is in charge of the Namo Sewa Ankahi Kahaniya programme.

Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria has been made in charge of the Angan Milan Sewa programme to be held from September 26 to October 5 at all Anganwadi centres.

Minister of State Pratima Bagri has been made in charge of the Sewa Ki Kahani programme to be organised from September 17 to October 17. Sports minister Vishvas Sarang will be in charge of Sewa Jyoti Kalash Yatra.

Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel will be in charge of Badnagar (Gujarat)-Varanasi Sewa Yatra. PWD minister Rakesh Singh will be in charge of the Sewa Mera Yogdan programme.

Health minister Rajendra Shukla has been made in charge of the Sewa Setu programme. Sewa Ke Rang Rashtra Ke Sangh programme will be held on October 9-10 in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Jhabua and Alirajpur.

Minister of State for SC Welfare Department Nagar Singh Chouhan will be in charge of this programme.

Minister Rakesh Shukla will be in charge of the Sewa First Innovation Challenge programme; Panchayat Minister Prahalad Patel is in charge of the Sushashan Sewa Samvad programme, followed by Higher Education Minister Indar Singh Parmar as in charge of the 25 Saal 25 Kahaniya programme and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Influencer Challenge programme.