Madhya Pradesh Scooty Yojana 2026: Over 7,500 Meritorious Students To Get Scooters On September 16, ₹200 Crore Allocated | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 7,500 meritorious students will receive scooters under the state government’s Scooty Yojana on September 16. The venue of the event is yet to be finalised. The department has allocated a budget of around Rs 200 crore for the scheme.

The programme was initially scheduled for September 11. The department started issuing cards to the district education officers (DEOs) and joint directors (JDs), but postponed it to September 16 at the last moment.

Under the rules, only students who secure 70% or more marks in Class 12 will be eligible for the scheme. Earlier, students from government schools who secured 60% marks and stood first in their school were also eligible.

The government provides financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh to eligible students to purchase either an electric or petrol scooter.

Officials involved in the scooter distribution said that students had traditionally preferred petrol scooters over electric ones. However, the trend has changed this year, with more students opting for e-scooters than petrol models.