 MP Saral Kavita Samman Awardee Bhagwati Prasad Kulshreshtha Dies After Bulls Hit His Scooter; Ambulance Fails To Reach On Time
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Famous writer Bhagwati Prasad Kulshreshtha died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Thursday night. The 88-year-old was riding the scooter when two bulls knocked his two-wheeler. He fell down and died.

He was awarded the Shri Krishna Saral Kavita Samman by the Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Academy.

According to information, writer Bhagwati Prasad Kulshreshtha was on his way to home when two bulls suddenly came running from the opposite direction and knocked down his scooter. Kulshreshtha fell down and struggled in pain. Humanity was put to shame as the old man lay unattended in an injured state for over one hour on the road. Passersby stopped to see him lying unconscious, but hardly anyone cared to call an ambulance.

After one hour, some locals informed his family. The family immediately dialed the ambulance; however, the emergency service staff refused to send the help. The staff said that it is mandatory to make the call from the accident site; only then will the ambulance be sent.

The disappointed family rushed to the site and took Kulshreshtha to the nearby hospital in a private vehicle. The prolonged struggle between inhuman behavior by the passersby and protocols of ambulance service killed the 88-year-old writer.

