 MP: Samaritan Student Wins Silver In Skipping Contest
MP: Samaritan Student Wins Silver In Skipping Contest

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A girl student of Samaritans School in Narmadapuram, Vanshika Chouhan, won a silver medal in the 67th state skipping competition recently held in Bhopal.

Other students of the school Deepti Thakur, Ananna Malviya, Shruti Dubey, Naitik Rai, Prince Malviya, Gagan Bhatari and Yashraj Yadav took part in the competition. 

Director of the Ashutosh Sharma, principal Jagriti Singh and other officials of the school gave best wishes to the students.

