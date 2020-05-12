MP salutes nurses fighting against corona on international day

On International Nurses Day, Madhya Pradesh saluted the relentless efforts of the nursing community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, respects and tributes were paid to nurses working round the clock in fight of COVID-19 on International Nurses day in the state capital. COVID-19 pandemic is stark reminder of vital role of nurses worldwide.

With The theme ‘Nursing the world to health’ of World Health Organisation (WHO), it has been celebrated in hospitals and other organisations as mark of respects for the front line corona warriors (nurses).

At Roshanpura Square, policemen came forward and cut cake as a tribute to nurses fighting corona. Nursing students were distributed cake on this occasion.

“It is time to pay respect to nurses working in various hospitals taking care of the corona patients. So, we salute to nurses who selflessly attend patients amidst COVID-19 outbreak,” the policemen said.

Nursing students thanked police men for their gesture at this crucial juncture. They thanked the society for acknowledging their contributions to health world.

Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) Dr Sanchet Saxena said, “Doctors and nurses equally play vital roles in health world. The same importance which is given to doctors, is given to nurse in health care. Today, nurses are playing very important role when the entire world is facing COVID-19 outbreak. So today, we pay tributes and due respects to our nurses for their outstanding work for patients care. They are selflessly attending patients amidst corona outbreak.”