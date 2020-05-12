International Nurses Day 2020: Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan thank nurses

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, several Bollywood actors took to social media on Tuesday to thank nurses who are working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Actors like Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan thanked nurses and lauded their dedication to treat patients.

Lauding the heroes behind the masks, Kajol tweeted, "behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses. #InternationalNursesDay."