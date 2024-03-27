MP: RSS To Focus On Chhindwara, Rajgarh, Ratlam Lok Sabha Seats

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The RSS has begun to focus on the Lok Sabha seats considered difficult for the BJP.

Along with Chhindwara and Ratlam, the RSS is focusing on the Rajgarh constituency after former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has been fielded from there.

To defeat Nakul Nath who is contesting from Chhindwara constituency, the Sangh has begun to hold ‘Toli Baithak’ there.

They are also visiting each house to tell the people about the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and construction of Ram temple.

Read Also Bhopal: Social Workers Gear Up To Stop Child Marriages On Akshya Tritiya

The Sangh has also become active to defeat Kantilal Bhuria in Ratlam.

There is influence of Jay Adiwasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) in the area, but the organisation leaders are divided into two groups.

An outfit of the Sangh, Vanvai Kalyan Parishad, has also done some work in the area.

To counter JAYS, the members of Vanwasi Kalyan Parishad are contacting the tribal people.

The members of the Sangh are taking the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the tribal people.

Nevertheless, Rajgarh came on the radar of the RSS after Digvijaya Singh was fielded from there.

The RSS is very influential in Rajgarh, so its leaders are being made active against Digvijaya.

The RSS is planning to launch a massive campaign in the area to defeat Digvijaya.

The RSS has also become active in Dewas, Mandsaur, Satna, Jabalpur and Sidhi constituencies.

Those who have worked for the RSS for a long time have been fielded from these seats.