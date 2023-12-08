MP: RSS May Pitch In To Select CM Candidate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If the BJP leadership fails to choose CM candidates for three states, the Sangh may pitch in to fix it up.

After the election outcome, the RSS kept away from saying anything about the selection of chief ministerial candidate, but the organisation may now chip in with suggestions.

The organisation may also suggest the name of someone linked with the RSS ideology.

In case of RSS’s interference, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia may go behind others in the race for the post.

Because Scindia defected from the Congress to the BJP, the RSS may have objections to his becoming the next CM.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel are all associated with the RSS. So the organisation may give its nod to one of them.

The RSS played an important role in suggesting Chouhan’s name for the top job in 2020.

Afterwards, whenever there were plans to remove Chouhan, the RSS got in the way.

So the CM may be appointed with the recommendations of the organisation.

Apart from that, it is the RSS which played an important role in the appointment of VD Sharma as the state party president.

RSS Sarkaryavah Arun Kumar and Pracharak from the central zone Deepak Visupte may interfere with the party’s plans to appoint a CM.

Arun Kumar coordinates between the BJP and the RSS. So their opinions will be important in selecting a chief ministerial candidate.

According to sources, all contenders for the post are meeting the RSS leaders.