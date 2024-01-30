MP: RS Polls For 5 Seats, Candidates To Be Decided By Feb 15

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission (EC) announced the dates for the Rajya Sabha election for 56 seats in 15 states on Monday.

Out of the 56 seats falling vacant on April 2, five are in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP members represent four seats. The Congress has only one seat. The BJP members, Dharmendra Pradhan, N Gurugan, Kailash Soni and Ajay Pratap Singh are completing their tenure. Likewise, the lone Congress RS member from the state Rajmani Patel is also finishing his term.

The BJP is set to win three seats and the Congress one. There may be a contest for another seat, but for this seat, too, the number of BJP legislators is higher than that of the Congress.

The EC will issue notification on February 8, and the nominations will be filed by February 15.

The nominations, to scrutinised on February 16, can be withdrawn by February 20. If necessary, polling may be held on February 27.

The BJP and the Congress have to choose their candidates. The BJP may send a tribal leader, an SC candidate and an OBC member to the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, out of four seats, two may be given to outsiders. The Congress may also send an OBC candidate to the Upper House.