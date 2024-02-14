MP: Rice Miller Commits Irregularities FIR Registered, Not Blacklisted

Representational Image

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): Many irregularities committed by a rice miller have come to light in the district, official sources said. The administration has registered an FIR against a rice miller for committing those irregularities including allotment of paddy to the firm. According to reports, the mill was operational on only paper, but it was not blacklisted. The officials of the marketing association allegedly gave a huge quantity of paddy to the miller.

The miller got 3,031 quintals of rice worth Rs 58 lakh in 2022 by showing his incomplete mill as complete, but there was no electricity at the site of the mill. Although the administration registered an FIR against the rice miller under various sessions of the IPC, just after a few months he received a huge quantity of paddy. Nevertheless, the miller did not give 540 quintals of rice. The FIR was registered against the miller on February 12, 2022 on the basis of complaints of a Patwari Chunnilal, who was also representative of sub-divisional magistrate. According to an official of Markfed Devendra Yadav, the case against the rice miller, Makhan Lal Harlal Soni, had been registered before his posting to the district.

Yadav further said when he joined he found that the rice had already been allotted to the miller. Last year the Markfed was given a target for milling a huge quantity of rice, and to achieve the target, the millers were asked to mill as much rice as possible.

One of the rice millers was Harlal Soni rice firm, but when the miller did not submit 580 quintals of rice, the office got Rs 23 lakh deposited to Markfed, he said, adding that the money is more than the amount of rice. There is a proposal to blacklist the firm, he said.