MP: Rewa Man Stripped Half-naked, Thrashed With Sticks By Sarpanch's Husband; Shocking Visuals Surface

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly stripped half-naked, beaten with sticks and made to carry shoes with his mouth in Rewa. While thrashing the victim, the accused also made a video of him which has now gone viral on social media. The police have registered a case as soon as the video surfaced. On Saturday, the accused was produced in the court and sent to jail.

According to local reports, the incident happened two years ago in May 2021 and its video came to the fore now.

Accused Clerk, His Wife Is Sarpanch

The matter pertains to Piprahi Gram Panchayat under Hanumana police station. The accused Jawahar Singh (55) is a clerk of Pratapganj Government School. His wife is sarpanch. Till two years ago, a 35-year-old youth used to drive the pick-up vehicle of the sarpanch. Meanwhile, he had bought land in the neighbourhood of the sarpanch. The land was in possession of the sarpanch family which led to Jawahar Singh starting to hold a grudge against him. Locals said that Singh often used to argue with the youth over money.

According to information, Jawahar Singh called the victim to his house. When the victim reached his house, the accused said to him, “Though you have bought land in the neighbourhood, you will not be able to take possession of it. This land is in our possession.” When the victim launched a protest to this, Jawahar started beating the young man.

Accused Has Criminal Tendency

It can be seen in the video that the accused is beating the young man half-naked with a stick. He also punched him 19 times in a row, due to which the victim’s jaw was injured. The relatives of the accused reportedly made the video viral after two years.

Meanwhile, villagers have accused Jawahar Singh of criminal tendency and said that due to his wife being a sarpanch, till date no one has had the courage to complain about him to the police. This is for the first time that the police have taken action against him.

