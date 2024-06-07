 MP: Retired Teacher's Son Bagged 12th Position In His Second Attempt In The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Exam
MP: Retired Teacher's Son Bagged 12th Position In His Second Attempt In The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Exam

Shirish, son of a retired teacher is all set to become a Deputy Collector after his immaculate performance.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the results of the State Service Exam 2021, with Shirish Pyasi from Jabalpur securing the 12th position. Shirish, son of a retired teacher is all set to become a Deputy Collector after his immaculate performance.

Rajendra Pyasi, a retired teacher from Saraswati Shishu Mandir, expressed his pride as his son cleared the MPPSC exam on his second attempt. Shirish credited his success to his parents and teachers.

Reflecting on his journey, Shirish shared that after not passing the exam on his first attempt, he did not lose hope and continued to work hard. He emphasized that reaching this milestone required a lot of effort, but he was confident that success would come eventually.

Shirish had cleared the preliminary exam in 2020 but did not succeed in the mains. Determined, he took the exam again in 2021 and achieved an impressive 12th rank across the state. He acknowledged the support of his family and teachers, who taught him to face every challenge.

His parents are overjoyed and proud of their son's accomplishment. Shirish’s mother remarked on her son's dedication to his studies, noting how he gave up all his hobbies to focus solely on his education, leading to this successful outcome. His father, beaming with pride, stated that his son's hard work had paid off.

