MP reports 178 corona positive cases in a day

Rajgarh reported a major jump of 11 positive cases on Friday as state’s corona tally rose to 11,604 positive cases and 495 deaths.
Indore accounts for 4,246 positive cases and 189 deaths followed by Bhopal with 2,503 cases and 77 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 67 deaths and 831 positive cases. Burhanpur has reported 388 positive cases, while Neemuch has 414 cases. Khandwa accounts for 283 positive cases and Khargone's corona tally stands at 239. Jabalpur has recorded 329 cases. Dhar has reported 143 positive cases and Gwalior 278 cases.
Morena recorded 152 and Mandsaur recorded 101 cases. Dewas has reported 184 case. Sagar has recorded 278 cases. Raisen has recorded 85 and Bhind has till date accounted for 132 cases. Sheopur and Rajgarh have 62 cases each.
Hoshangabad and Rewa have 41 and Ashok Nagar has 42 cases. Betul and Vidisha have 40 cases each. Ratlam has reported 130 cases, while Badwani has 76 cases. Chhattarpur and Shajapur have 48 cases each and Chhhindwara has 31 cases. Anuppur and Damoh have reported 29 cases each while Dindori has 30 cases.
Satna and Panna have 30 cases each and Harda has 23 cases. Shivpuri, Narsingpur and Tikamgarh Panna have 22 cases each, while Datia has 21 cases. Balaghat and Jhabua have 15 cases each and Singrauli has 12 cases.
Sehore has 11, Seoni has 4 and Sidhi has 17 positive cases. Tikamgarh tally stands at 20, while Umaria has 10 and Guna 12 positive cases.
Agar-Malwa and Shahdol have 16 corona patients each while Alirajpur has three and Anuppur has 26 cases. Ashok Nagar has 40 cases, while Mandla has five cases, Katni has 12 and Niwari seven cases.
As per health department, 178 positive cases were reported in state on Friday. During the day 7008 samples were tested across the state.
Positive cases are 11604 positive cases and death tolls are 495 while 2339 are active cases and 8748 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.
