MP reports 178 corona positive cases in a day

Rajgarh reported a major jump of 11 positive cases on Friday as state’s corona tally rose to 11,604 positive cases and 495 deaths.

Indore accounts for 4,246 positive cases and 189 deaths followed by Bhopal with 2,503 cases and 77 deaths. Ujjain is at the third spot with 67 deaths and 831 positive cases. Burhanpur has reported 388 positive cases, while Neemuch has 414 cases. Khandwa accounts for 283 positive cases and Khargone's corona tally stands at 239. Jabalpur has recorded 329 cases. Dhar has reported 143 positive cases and Gwalior 278 cases.

Morena recorded 152 and Mandsaur recorded 101 cases. Dewas has reported 184 case. Sagar has recorded 278 cases. Raisen has recorded 85 and Bhind has till date accounted for 132 cases. Sheopur and Rajgarh have 62 cases each.

Hoshangabad and Rewa have 41 and Ashok Nagar has 42 cases. Betul and Vidisha have 40 cases each. Ratlam has reported 130 cases, while Badwani has 76 cases. Chhattarpur and Shajapur have 48 cases each and Chhhindwara has 31 cases. Anuppur and Damoh have reported 29 cases each while Dindori has 30 cases.