Madhya Pradesh: Fallen out guest scholars on verge of breaking

BHOPAL: Three guest scholars, who lost their jobs, after appointment of PSC selected assistant professors, have committed suicide till date. Yet there is no reprieve for about 1800 fallen out guest scholars trying hard to meet ends with no salaries for past six months.
State president of Guest Scholar Association, Devraj Singh said that they are leaving no stone unturned for re-appointment of fallen out guest scholars but in vain. “Three fallen out guest scholars have committed suicide under depression after losing their jobs,” said Singh.
One guest scholar, Sanjay Kumar committed suicide during Congress rule while two others, Sunil Chouhan and Ajay Tripathi took the extreme step during BJP rule. Husbands of two women guest scholars too have died due to need of medical treatment. Rupa Sharma and Shaheen Khan lost their husbands as they could not provide proper medical care as they lost their jobs, added Singh.
When Sanjay Singh committed suicide under Congress government, all prominent BJP leaders and visited the protesting guest scholars. They had promised us jobs if they form government. They also raised the issue in state assembly. However, after forming the government in March even BJP forget their promise, said media coordinator, Ashish Pandey. Two fallen out guest scholars have committed suicide during current BJP rule, he added.
Principal secretary, higher education department, Anupam Rajan said that choice filling for about 1200 posts has been done. “The process for taking services of guest scholars is on and might take some weeks to finalise,” said Rajan.
This issue is expected to be finalised once the higher education department gets clearance from the finance department on about 450 new posts in the department. This would pave the way to take services of about 1200 guest scholars.
