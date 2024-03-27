MP: Relocation Of 10 Villages To Expand Territory Of Tigers By 3000 Hectares |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve is falling short to cater to territorial needs of the growing population of felines. The rise in tiger population in the reserve has led to significant increase in territorial fights thus prompting the forest authorities to ensure sufficient habitat for these big cats. There are around 200 tigers in Bandhavgarh.

Many times the tiger moves outside the core area to avoid territorial fight but this poses risk of human-animal conflict. To provide required territory to the big cats and ensure they do not pose risk to humans and cattle by venturing into the buffer zone, the forest administration has chalked out a plan to shift 10 villages from the core area.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that as part of a long term solution to check the territorial fight between tigers, the focus is now to relocate the ten villages situated inside the core area. Once all these villages are shifted out of the core area then felines would get an additional 3000 hectare for movement. This would certainly dilute the conflict related issues, said the official.

Compensation to villagers

The residents of Gadpuri, one of the ten villages to be relocated have agreed to leave their hamlet after taking the compensation. Husband and wife are considered as one unit and their children above 18 years also are also counted as a unit. For one unit, a package of Rs 15 lakh is being given. Overall, there are 600 units in Gadpuri. There are a few families which are getting compensation as high as Rs 75 lakh as they have more adult members. .

Improve habitat corridor

The second long-term solution being contemplated is to improve the habitat of the corridor which connects Bandhavgarh Tiger to Sanjay Tiger Reserve and Panna. The improved corridor will help tigers in moving from one forest division to another and this would also check the territorial fights. Even one institution is working on this plan.

Besides, to prevent the man-animal conflict, solar street lights are being installed in villages situated near the jungle of the reserve. Along with this, the fencing which is ten to twelve years old is being replaced and solar current is being flown into them to check the tigers from venturing into the village areas.