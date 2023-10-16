MP: Rebels Give Sleepless Nights To BJP, Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Assembly election will see epic fight between BJP and Congress. Though both have declared most candidates, the two parties have invited ire of leaders who didn't get ticket. Many of them have decided to contest as an independent candidate.

In 2018, Assembly election, the rebels had caused damage to both the parties. Though both the parties tried to pacify rebels, the latter didn't care.

In 2018 Assembly election, rebel leaders contested as independent candidates and caused damage to their party. BJP leader Jayant Malaiya was a declared BJP candidate from Damoh seat.

Senior BJP leader Ramkrishna Kusumaria who also wanted ticket from Damoh seat contested as an independent candidate as he didn't get it. Malaiya lost election to Congress candidate Rahul Singh by margin of 798 votes.

In Gwalior South, BJP fielded Narayan Singh Kushwaha, leaving Sameeksha Gupta fuming. She contested as an independent candidate and ate into Kushwaha's votes. Kushwaha lost election to Congress candidate Praveen Pathak by 121 votes. Sameeksha received 30, 745 votes.

Congress faced similar situation. Its leader Rana Vikram Singh rebelled against declared candidate Mahendra Singh Parihar and contested independently. Singh defeated Parihar by margin of 27,062 votes.

In Burhanpur Assembly constituency, Congress declared Ravindra Suka Mahajan. Local Congress leader Thakur Surendra Singh Naval aka Shera Bhaiya opposed Mahajan's candidature. He won as an independent candidate.

As for BJP, Kedarnath Shukla has opposed candidature of Riti Pathak in Sidhi and can spoil her chances by contesting independently.

Ex-MLA Rasal Singh has quit BJP after denied ticket from Lahar. He joined BSP on Monday. Congress ex-MLA Premchand Guddu is furious on not getting ticket from Alot and may contest independently.

The political pandits believe that both parties may face fierce revolt after final lists come out. BJP has declared 136 candidates and Congress has declared 144 candidates till date.

Read Also Bhopal Man Booked For Possessing Gun During Model Code Of Conduct, Firing Air Shots

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)