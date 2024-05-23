MP: Ranger & Deputy Ranger Caught Red-Handed While Accepting ₹50k Bribe

Representative Image

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bribery case came to light at the Gotegaon Forest Range Office in Narsinghpur district on Thursday when the Jabalpur Lokayukta team conducted a major operation.

In the said operation, the Lokayukta team managed to nab a ranger and a deputy ranger of Gotegaon red-handed while taking a bribe. The Lokayukta team booked both perpetrators.

A complaint was filed by Yogendra Patel, who is a timber merchant.

According to information, Ranger Dinesh Malviya and Deputy Ranger Kamlesh Chauhan, who were stationed in the Gotegaon Forest Range Office, were trapped by the Jabalpur Lokayukta while taking a bribe of 50,000 rupees.

According to the complainant, he had a truck loaded with wood that was seized by the Gotegaon Forest Department a couple of days ago. In the same way, Patel's truck was confiscated along with all its contents.

Allegedly, Ranger Dinesh Malviya and Deputy Ranger Kamlesh Chauhan started demanding money in exchange for the truck and a reduced penalty on the contents.

On Thursday, the Lokayukta team arrested these two officers in a covert operation, red-handed, while they were accepting a bribe of 50,000 rupees. This operation by the Jabalpur Lokayukta has shaken the forest officials and officers.