MP: Raised Daughter Since Birth, Divorced Father Now Fights For Her Custody Rights

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching custody battle, a father stood before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, challenging custody arrangements that he argues prioritise 'parental convenience' over the needs of the child.

One of the X users, Amit Lakhani, an entrepreneur and an activist, shared the video on his X handle where the father is pleading with the court to grant him custody of his child.

The case has shed light on the often-overlooked repercussions of parental alienation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, the father, who has cared for his daughter Dakshita for the past 4-5 years since she was just 1 year old, now finds himself embroiled in a legal battle as interim orders have transferred custody to the mother. However, the custodial arrangement entails the child spending her days in day boarding facilities and her nights with maternal grandparents, due to the mother's night-duty job.

Despite shouldering the financial responsibility for the child's care, he faces significant obstacles. Not only is he footing the bill for childcare, but he has also been deprived of basic parental rights. His name and contact details have been expunged from the school records, leaving him unable to even visit the school to meet his own child.

The High Court subsequently issued orders for communication via video calls and granted some visitation rights.

However, the father remains steadfast in his plea for full custody, contending that the lower court, when awarding custody, should have taken into consideration the child's daily routine, including her meals, clothing, and overall happiness.

"She used to have breakfast with me and dinner with the whole family. Now, she spends her days in day-boarding facilities; this is not the life she should be leading," he added.

Furthermore, he continued to express his frustration, stating that despite both parents having comparable incomes, he has diligently fulfilled his financial obligations, including paying maintenance and alimony to the mother, child support, and covering all educational expenses in Raipur. Despite this, the mother has filed a case against him, demanding an additional Rs 40,000 per month.

"If she is facing difficulties, custody should be entrusted to me. I will never ask for a single rupee and will ensure the child's best care in a disciplined manner," he asserted.

Above all, he emphasized the importance of considering the child's wishes, arguing that custody should be awarded to the parent with whom she is happiest.