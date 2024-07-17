 MP Rain Woes: Lightning Kills 3 Kids, Injures One In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Rain Woes: Lightning Kills 3 Kids, Injures One In Dhar

MP Rain Woes: Lightning Kills 3 Kids, Injures One In Dhar

As the rain intensified, the children took refuge under a neem tree. Unfortunattely, lightning struck the tree, sending the children sprawling on the ground. The intensity of the strike was so great that the bark of the tree peeled off.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Neem tree stripped by lightning strike in Dhar district on Tuesday FP photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three children lost their lives, and one was critically injured when lightning struck a neem tree under which they had taken shelter from the rain, in Dhar on Tuesday afternoon.

Kotwali police station in-charge Sameer Patidar said the incident took place at around 4.30 pm. The victims, Pankaj (15), Ganesh (10), and Vijay (10), along with Shubham (10), had been playing in an open field on Phadke Marg, in front of the CMHO office. The area is a popular playground for local children.

As the rain intensified, the children took refuge under a neem tree. Unfortunattely, lightning struck the tree, sending the children sprawling on the ground. The intensity of the strike was so great that the bark of the tree peeled off.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tiger Cub Dies In Train-Hit; Two Other Cubs Get Injured, Tigress Presence Halts Rescue...
article-image

Passersby rushed the children to the hospital. Unfortunately, Pankaj, Ganesh, and Vijay were pronounced dead upon arrival. Shubham, who was gravely injured, was admitted to the ICU.

In his statement, Shubham recounted, "We were playing when it started raining. We stood under the neem tree, and suddenly, something happened, and we all fell down. When I woke up, I was in the hospital."

Read Also
Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP
article-image

Corporator Laxman Patel, who was among the first to arrive at the scene, said, "It is a tragic incident, we tried our best to save them by rushing them to hospital, but it was too late for three of them.”

The community is in mourning, grappling with the sudden and tragic loss of young lives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Rain Woes: Lightning Kills 3 Kids, Injures One In Dhar

MP Rain Woes: Lightning Kills 3 Kids, Injures One In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Special Railway Wagon Used To Rescue Two Injured Cubs In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Special Railway Wagon Used To Rescue Two Injured Cubs In Sehore

MP Shocker! Woman Drinks Petrol In Public Hearing Due to Neighbour's Threats Over Land In Gwalior;...

MP Shocker! Woman Drinks Petrol In Public Hearing Due to Neighbour's Threats Over Land In Gwalior;...

Gwalior Reports 135 Cases Of Dengue, Malaria; Health Dept Issues Alert

Gwalior Reports 135 Cases Of Dengue, Malaria; Health Dept Issues Alert

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Mobile Phone Hacked; Digvijay Singh Files Petition Alleging...

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Mobile Phone Hacked; Digvijay Singh Files Petition Alleging...