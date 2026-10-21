MP Rain Alert: Rainfall And Thunderstorms To Continue Across State For Two More Days

MP Rain Alert: Rainfall And Thunderstorms To Continue Across Madhya Pradesh For Two More Days | FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: The western and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh have been experiencing rainfall and thunderstorms for the past five days due to two active cyclonic circulations. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather conditions are likely to continue for the next two days, with several districts under a rain alert.

The IMD weather alert for Madhya Pradesh covers Indore, Ujjain, Guna, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Dhar, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Shajapur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara and Pandhurna on Wednesday. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected.

Dussehra Rain In Madhya Pradesh Affects Ravana Dahan

The rainfall in MP has also affected Dussehra celebrations. On Tuesday, several areas, including Ratlam and Mhow, witnessed rain, leaving Ravana effigies soaked. In some places, organisers covered the effigies with polythene sheets to protect them from the rain.

Similar weather conditions were observed in 2022, when rainfall disrupted Ravana Dahan celebrations in Bhopal and other districts. Some effigies failed to catch fire because they had become wet, forcing organisers to use kerosene and petrol to set them alight.

Night Temperatures Drop Below 20°C

The latest MP weather forecast indicates cooler nights in several districts. Pachmarhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17°C, while Karaundi in Katni recorded 17.8°C. Malajkhand in Balaghat recorded 18.1°C, followed by Chhindwara at 18.2°C and Gwalior at 18.3°C.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures remained above 35°C in Ratlam, Khargone, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Ujjain and Narmadapuram.

The southwest monsoon withdrew from Madhya Pradesh on October 3. However, active weather systems, including cyclonic circulations, have continued to bring rain to different parts of the state.