 Bhopal's Riyaz Manzil Enemy Property Row: MP High Court Stays Eviction, Grants 60 Days To Approach Centre
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Bhopal's Riyaz Manzil Enemy Property Row: MP High Court Stays Eviction, Grants 60 Days To Approach Centre

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed eviction proceedings against occupants of Riyaz Manzil in Bhopal, granting them 60 days to approach the Central government over an enemy property dispute. The case concerns eight hectares in Kohefiza. Petitioners may approach the Supreme Court if the competent authority rules against them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
Bhopal's Riyaz Manzil Enemy Property Row: MP High Court Stays Eviction, Grants 60 Days To Approach Centre
Bhopal's Riyaz Manzil Enemy Property Row: MP High Court Stays Eviction, Grants 60 Days To Approach Centre | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court's principal bench at Jabalpur has given the occupants of Riyaz Manzil 60 days to seek settlement of the enemy property dispute. The petitioners can appeal to the Supreme Court if the competent authority of the Central government gives a decision against them. Eviction proceedings against them will remain stayed during this period.

Disposing of the petitions, the bench presided over by Justice Maninder S Bhatti allowed the occupants to present their case before the competent authority in Delhi. They can approach the Supreme Court if the decision goes against them.

The dispute concerns approximately eight hectares of land in Kohefiza village of Huzur tehsil. The district administration had initiated eviction proceedings through the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) court, issuing show-cause notices to the occupants and other parties.

Challenging the classification of the land as enemy property, the petitioners argued that revenue records linked it to Nawab Hamidullah Khan and Nawab Begum Sajida Sultan rather than Aftab Jahan Begum.

Advocate Jagdish Chhavani, representing the petitioners, said the HC has given an opportunity for occupants to submit their representation to the competent authority in Delhi.

Advocate Khalid, also representing the petitioners, said the High Court has given the occupants 60 days to seek a settlement. They have been asked to approach the Central government.

If the decision goes against them, they can appeal to the Supreme Court. Until then, proceedings before the SDM court will remain suspended, he said.

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