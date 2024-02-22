 MP: Rahul Gandhi’s 5-Day Bharat Jodo Yatra To Enter MP Via Morena On March 2; Check Full Schedule
There will be a break in travel from 26th February to 1st March as Rahul Gandhi has to give a lecture at Cambridge University, England on February 27 and 28.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
MP Polity: Rahul Gandhi’s 5-Day Bharat Jodo Yatra To Enter MP Through Ratlam On March 2 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is all set to enter Madhya Pradesh from Morena on March 2. Gandhi, during the 5-day yatra here, will cover Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Dhar and finally enter Rajasthan via Ratlam on March 6.

Gandhi is also planning to visit Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple on March 5.

According to information, Gandhi will hold the meeting in Morena in the initial phase. Later, he will address the people through road shows and street meetings. From Morena to Ratlam, Rahul Gandhi will hold discussions with different groups.

Yatra will restart from March 2

The yatra will be on a brief break during late February due to Gandhi's personal appointments. On March 2, Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will start once. It will cover other districts of Madhya Pradesh including Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain. Rahul Gandhi will visit Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain at 2 pm on March 5. Rahul Gandhi will visit Mahakal after 694 days. He last had darshan of Mahakal on 29 November 2022 during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Schedule of 5-day journey

March 2: Public meeting in Morena, road show in Gwalior

March 3: Lunch in Gwalior, overnight stay in Shivpuri

March 4: Road show in Guna, Nukkad Sabha in Rajgarh

March 5: Road show in Shajapur and Ujjain

March 6: Tribal meeting at Dhar's Badnawar, Ratlam

Also, a total of 22 committees have been formed for the smooth functioning of the journey including planning committee, promotion committee, accommodation committee and others.

The journey has taken a break on Thursday. It's scheduled to resume from February 24. The Yatra completed 39 days on Wednesday.

