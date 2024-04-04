MP: 'Rahul Gandhi Congress Ko Band Karwa...' Ex-CM Shivraj Slams Opposition, Calls INDIA Bloc 'Leaderless' (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the opposition INDIA bloc, saying it has "no intention, no policy and no leadership."

Chouhan, a contestant from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, was addressing a public gathering in Narmadapuram on Thursday noon. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development works for the welfare of the country, pushing India to greater heights.

"Today a glorious and prosperous India is being built. I firmly say that under the leadership of PM Modi, India will become 'Vishwaguru' (world leader) in the future."

#WATCH | Narmadapuram: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan says, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, today a glorious and prosperous India is being built. Today, on the banks of the Narmada River, I firmly say that under the leadership of PM Modi, India will… pic.twitter.com/VTo4eZutHI — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 4, 2024

The former CM also came down heavily on the opposition parties, calling their alliance as weak and directionless.

Recalling a supposed anecdote held between Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, Chouhan said, "After India gained freedom, Gandhi ji asked Mr Nehru to dissolve Congress as he believed the party was a product of Indian independence struggle. However, Pandit ji did not agree.

The former CM, laughingly, concluded, “Nehru ji ne toh baat nahi mani, lekin Rahul Gandhi Congress band karwa kar hi dum lenge."

(Nehru ji did not listen to Gandhi ji, but it seems Rahul Gandhi will definitely fulfil his wish.)

Before addressing the public, former CM Chouhan also offered prayers at the Narmada ghat with all rituals.