MP: Rahul Gandhi Calls Tribals The 'True Owners' Of India; Slams BJP Over Sidhi PeeGate During Nyay Yatra In Dhar (WATCH)

Rahul Gandhi addressing public in MP's Dhar during Nyay Yatra |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra made a significant impact in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday-- its last day in the central state. Yatra entered into Dhar from Ujjain, where he addressed the public gathering at Badnawar tehsil.

Addressing the tribals, Congress' MP from Wayand expressed a profound sentiment, stating, "You are not just forest dwellers, but the true owners of India."

Gandhi's message underscores the importance of recognising and honouring the rights and heritage of all citizens, especially those traditionally associated with forest regions.

RaGa rakes up Sidhi PeeGate

He highlighted a disturbing incident where a BJP leader was caught on video urinating on a tribal youth. He condemned such actions, questioning the ideology behind such behaviour and criticising the BJP's treatment of tribals, SCs, STs, and the poor.

Gandhi emphasised that these communities are not merely "forest dwellers" but the true owners of India.

He praised the Congress party's efforts in passing crucial legislation like the Tribal Bill, PESA Act, and Land Acquisition Bill, which aimed to return land to its rightful owners and empower tribal communities.

Gandhi's words resonated with the audience, reaffirming the Congress party's commitment to the welfare and empowerment of marginalised communities.

सिर्फ 2% लोगों ने हिंदुस्तान पर कब्जा कर लिया है। अडानी जी सेब, एयरपोर्ट, पोर्ट, फूड स्टोरेज का बिजनेस करते हैं और आप सिर्फ देखते ही रह जाते हैं।



आप लाखों रुपए खर्च कर पढ़ाई करते हैं, लेकिन जब रोजगार का समय आता है तो आपके पास रोजगार नहीं होता है।



क्योंकि PM मोदी ने GST,… pic.twitter.com/vpPwgZC9As — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 6, 2024

Regarding the caste census, Rahul Gandhi highlighted that there are 50 percent backward people, 15 percent Dalits, and 9 percent tribals in the country, with minorities not included in this count.

He criticised the lack of representation of these communities in the decision-making process, pointing out that only a few bureaucrats from these communities are involved in budget decisions.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, who also participated in the programme, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not wanting development and of widening the gap between the rich and the poor. Kharge highlighted the high levels of unemployment and inflation during Modi's tenure and criticised BJP leaders for their negative speeches against the Congress.